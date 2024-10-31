Sports

Napoli director drops hint that Victor Osimhen could still join Chelsea before season ends

Victor Osimhen12 .png Victor Osimhen

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Chelsea is considering a move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen during the January transfer window, as indicated by comments from Napoli’s director, Mauro Meluso.

Currently on loan at Galatasaray, Osimhen has generated fresh speculation regarding his future.

Napoli has expressed a willingness to explore a permanent transfer in the near future.

Meluso recently suggested that Osimhen's departure from Napoli could still take place in January, despite his current loan status with Galatasaray.

Source: Lighters Zone