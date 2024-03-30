Napoli will struggle to replace Victor Osimhen - Ex-Juventus star

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been a prominent figure for the past four years, consistently demonstrating his exceptional abilities by achieving remarkable goal tallies each season and setting numerous records.

Recent reports have hinted at a possible departure for the 25-year-old, despite his contract extension with the current Serie A champions.



Ravanelli has pointed out the potential difficulties Napoli may face in finding a suitable replacement for the Nigerian striker, emphasizing Osimhen's status as one of the top strikers globally.

"Osimhen is among the best strikers in the world. He has incredible ferocity and is not afraid of anything. It will not be easy for Napoli to replace him," Ravanelli told Napoli Magazine.