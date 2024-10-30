Nathaniel Adjei calls for focus in FC Lorient Ligue 1 pursuit

Ghanaian youth international Nathaniel Adjei emphasized the importance of taking a measured approach following FC Lorient's victory over Dunkerque on Tuesday night.

The team is determined to quickly return to Ligue 1 after being relegated to Ligue 2 last season.



To facilitate this goal, FC Lorient appointed Olivier Pantaloni as head coach, replacing Regis Les Bris during the summer.



Under Pantaloni's leadership, the team has achieved seven wins and two draws, showcasing significant improvement.



Currently, they are positioned second in the league standings with 23 points from 11 matches, having only lost twice this season to Amiens and FC Pau.



In their latest match, FC Lorient maintained their strong performance by defeating Dunkerque 4-2 at Stade du Moustoir, supported by enthusiastic home fans.

Adjei, who played a key role in defense, was asked about the team's aspirations for automatic promotion to Ligue 1. He expressed confidence in the squad, stating that while last season was challenging, this year's team is much stronger.



Adjei highlighted the team's focus on taking each game as it comes, a strategy encouraged by their coach.



He affirmed their commitment to competing diligently until they reach their objectives without rushing the process. So far this season, Adjei has participated in eight matches for the club.



FC Lorient is set to face Clermont Foot at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Friday, November 1, 2024.