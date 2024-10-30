Sports

Nathaniel Adjei calls for focus in FC Lorient Ligue 1 pursuit

Screenshot 20241030 110455.png Nathaniel Adjei FC Lorient to secure a win over Dunkerque

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian youth international Nathaniel Adjei emphasized the importance of taking a measured approach following FC Lorient's victory over Dunkerque on Tuesday night.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live