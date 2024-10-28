Sports

Nation FC forward Faisal Charwetey's brace sinks Vision FC

Screenshot 20241028 085619.png Charwetey's dynamic runs on the flanks created significant challenges for Vision FC

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Winger Faisal Charwetey, who has received high praise, scored his first two goals of the season, leading Nations FC to a decisive win over newcomers Vision FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live