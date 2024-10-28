Nation FC forward Faisal Charwetey's brace sinks Vision FC

Winger Faisal Charwetey, who has received high praise, scored his first two goals of the season, leading Nations FC to a decisive win over newcomers Vision FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The skilled forward netted the opening goal with a stunning volley midway through the first half and quickly added another shortly after halftime.



At just 21 years old, Charwetey's dynamic runs on the flanks created significant challenges for Vision FC, earning him the Man of the Match title for his outstanding performance.



Having joined the Kumasi-based team at the season's start, he is anticipated to play a vital role in their campaign.

The former Akatsi Allstars player has already made seven appearances this season, contributing to Nations FC's rise to fourth place in the league standings.



Additionally, Richard Danso, a former Ghana U17 talent, sealed the victory for Nations FC against Vision FC on Sunday.



The Dr. Kwame Kyei team is set to face Karela United in their next match in Anyinase.