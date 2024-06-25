National Sports Authority denies claims of church event at Borteyman Sports Complex

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has denied claims that it approved the use of the Borteyman Sports Complex for church activities.

This response follows a video shared by Joy Sports editor Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, showing church banners at the complex.



In a statement signed by Deputy Director Majeed Bawa, the NSA clarified that the banners were related to a different event. He indicated that he Student Representative Councils (SRCs) of the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies, and Valley View University had requested a tour of the complex.



The NSA explained, “A church provided transportation for the students, and a Deputy Minister was scheduled to give a lecture on leadership. The banners were present because the church facilitated the trip.”

The NSA emphasized that the complex had recently hosted a badminton competition, and equipment was still in place. They apologized for any confusion caused and assured the public that the Borteyman Complex would be used solely for its intended purposes.



