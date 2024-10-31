Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

National team call-ups shouldn't be based on connections - Afriyie Ankrah

Screenshot 20241031 061821.png Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the former Minister for Youth and Sports, has stressed the necessity of placing the nation's interests above favoritism in selecting players for the national team.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live