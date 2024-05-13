National teams physio Jonathan Quartey elevated to Associate Professor at University of Ghana

Jonathan Quartey

Jonathan Quartey, a highly respected physiotherapist known for his exceptional work with various national teams of the Ghana Football Association, has reached a significant milestone in his career.

He has been promoted to the esteemed position of Associate Professor at the Department of Physiotherapy, School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana.



Prof. Quartey is not only a distinguished Health Professions Education Specialist but also an expert in Sports and Orthopaedics Physiotherapy. His journey with the Ghana Football Association began in 2010, and since then, he has made remarkable contributions to the field.



One of his notable achievements includes his invaluable support to the Black Stars during their campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Prof. Quartey played a pivotal role in the success of the senior national team, both in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast and the preceding tournament in Cameroon in 2021.



In March 2024, he was appointed to Mas-Ud Didi Dramani's coaching staff for the Black Galaxies, Ghana's home-based national team. This appointment further solidified his reputation as a trusted and skilled professional in the field.

Throughout his career, Prof. Quartey has also dedicated his expertise to nurturing young talent. He has served as a physiotherapist for both the Black Starlets (U17) and the Black Satellites at different times, showcasing his commitment to developing future football stars.



In August 2023, he embarked on a knowledge-sharing endeavor in Europe, participating in programs at renowned clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund. This experience further enhanced his skills and allowed him to bring valuable insights back to Ghana.



Prof. Quartey's promotion to Associate Professor and his remarkable contributions to the Ghana Football Association highlight his exceptional talent and dedication to the field of physiotherapy. He continues to make a significant impact on the development and success of Ghanaian football.