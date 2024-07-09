Sports

Nationals, struggling with little things, are blanked by Cardinals

The Nationals .jpeg The Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals

Tue, 9 Jul 2024

The 6½ game gap between the Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card standings may not accurately reflect their overall performance.

Despite Washington's 6-0 loss on Monday, both teams have similar run differentials, with the Nationals having a slight edge at minus-23 to minus-33.

Additionally, the Nationals have shown strength in their starting rotation.

However, the numbers don't always tell the whole story, as there are often underlying factors that contribute to a team's success or failure.

Monday's loss highlighted the importance of focusing on the details, something that manager Dave Martinez emphasizes regularly.

