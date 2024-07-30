Nations FC announce signing of midfielder Mashud Abdela from Blue Skies Pelicans FC

Nations FC has reinforced their team for the upcoming season by acquiring midfielder Mashud Abdela.

The 18-year-old player has signed a permanent deal with the Abrankese-based club, transferring from Blue Skies Pelicans, a club in the Easter Region Division Two.



Abdela had a successful season with Blue Skies Pelican in the Division Two League last year, helping the team secure promotion to Division One. Despite being sought after by multiple clubs, Nations FC managed to secure his signing.



Abdela is expected to play a crucial role for Nations FC in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, which begins in September. This signing is part of the club's strategy to strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign.

After finishing seventh in their debut season, Nations FC is determined to improve their position in the new Ghana Premier League season.



The club made a strong debut in the Ghanaian top flight last season and is currently in the market for top players to enhance their squad as they strive to make a significant impact next season.