Nations FC midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman departs for trials at Lithuanian club FK Babrungas

Emmanuel Agyeman

Nations Football Club winger, Emmanuel Agyeman, is currently in Lithuania for trials with FK Babrungas.

The trials are scheduled to commence on April 25th, 2024, and will run until May 6th, 2024.



Throughout this period, Agyeman will showcase his skills and potential to the coaching staff at FK Babrungas.



Should he impress, Agyeman's time with FK Babrungas may be prolonged based on his performance and ability to meet the club's standards.

This opportunity signifies a significant milestone in Agyeman's career, underscoring his relentless effort and commitment to reach this point.



His dedication to Nations FC has been exemplary, and this trial period introduces fresh opportunities and obstacles in his footballing journey.