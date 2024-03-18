Nations FC secures 3-0 win over Berekum Chelsea

Nations FC will look to maintain their momentum as they face Dreams FC next

Nations FC demonstrated their dominance against Berekum Chelsea at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, clinching a comfortable win in their matchday 22 premier league fixture on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Led by Asamoah Boateng's brace and a goal from Bismark Oppong, the debutants swiftly bounced back to winning ways after suffering a defeat to Legon Cities in their previous match.



Despite a goalless first half, Boateng broke the deadlock just before halftime, setting the tone for Nations' dominance.



In the second half, Nations FC continued to control the game, with Oppong extending their lead with a goal in the 71st minute. Boateng sealed his brace with another goal just nine minutes before full-time, securing a comprehensive victory for his team.

Following this impressive win, Nations FC has climbed to the 3rd position on the league standings with 34 points, surpassing Berekum Chelsea, who now sit in 5th place.



This defeat marks Samuel Boadu's first loss as head coach of Berekum Chelsea, highlighting the significance of Nations FC's performance.



Looking ahead, Nations FC will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare to host Dreams FC in their upcoming match. Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea will aim to bounce back from this defeat as they return home to face Bechem United in their next fixture.