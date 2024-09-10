Nations FC tactician Kasim Mingle not satisfied with draw against Bechem United in Ghana Premier League opener

Kasim Ocansey

Source: Footballghana

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has voiced his disappointment following his team's draw with Bechem United in the opening match of the Ghana Premier League.

The match, held at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, ended in a goalless tie despite Nations FC generating several chances to score.

Mingle, eager to earn a victory against his former team, conveyed his frustration to the media regarding the outcome of the exciting encounter.



