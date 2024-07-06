Nats blow a five-run lead and fall (again) in extras

Kyle Finnegan

Source: Apexnewshub

Kyle Finnegan assumed his familiar pose, hands on his knees, as he watched the baseball soar off the bat of Willson Contreras in the ninth inning.

The Washington Nationals’ closer often takes this stance when a deep flyball threatens to clear the park. Sometimes they’re caught, but not this time.

Contreras’s hit tied the game, leading to extra innings and ultimately a 7-6 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in 11 innings.



