Navarro beats Badosa to reach first Slam semi-final

Emma Navarro Has Enjoyed Career Best Runs At Each Of The Four Grand Slam Events In 2024.png Emma Navarro has enjoyed career-best runs at each of the four Grand Slam events in 2024

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Emma Navarro of the United States reached her first Grand Slam semi-final by defeating Paula Badosa in straight sets at the US Open.

The 23-year-old Navarro received strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, while Badosa from Spain found it difficult to handle the enthusiastic environment, ultimately losing 6-2, 7-5.

Badosa's struggle began with two double-faults in her initial service game, allowing Navarro to gain an early lead, and she added two more double-faults in the eighth game, contributing to Navarro's comfortable win in the first set.

