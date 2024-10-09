Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Nebojsa Kapor: Medeama coach looks forward to an excellent clash against Samartex on Wednesday

Screenshot 20241009 070218.png Nebojsa Kapor

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Medeama Sporting Club's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has urged fans to come out to TNA Stadium for the upcoming match against FC Samartex, promising an exciting game.

He aims to secure all three points from the defending champions on Wednesday to improve their position in the Ghana Premier League standings.

In a statement to the Medeama SC media team, Coach Kapor expressed that the mood within the team is optimistic.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet