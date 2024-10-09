Nebojsa Kapor: Medeama coach looks forward to an excellent clash against Samartex on Wednesday

Nebojsa Kapor

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Medeama Sporting Club's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has urged fans to come out to TNA Stadium for the upcoming match against FC Samartex, promising an exciting game.

He aims to secure all three points from the defending champions on Wednesday to improve their position in the Ghana Premier League standings.

In a statement to the Medeama SC media team, Coach Kapor expressed that the mood within the team is optimistic.



Read full article