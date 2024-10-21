Nets scout Owinje says Africa has major role to play in the NBA's next era 2hLeonard Solms

Brooklyn Nets star Dennis Schroder's mother is from Gambia, though he was born and raised in Germany

Source: ESPN

Godwin Owinje, a scout for the Brooklyn Nets and co-founder of Giants of Africa, has long asserted to his NBA colleagues that African players are often undervalued. He now feels vindicated in this belief.

Owinje has held various positions with teams such as the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Bobcats, and Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Nets.

When reflecting on his career, he expressed the greatest pride in advocating for African players during discussions in league boardrooms.



Read full article