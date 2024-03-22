New Black Stars players look fearless – Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Ghana's new coach Otto Addo has expressed his admiration for the performance of the new Black Stars players, describing them as bold, as they prepare for their upcoming match against Nigeria.

The four-time Africa Champions are set to face the Super Eagles in an international friendly on Friday at p.m.



This highly anticipated game is scheduled to take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakesh in Morocco. Addo has given debut call-ups to Ibrahim Osman, Forson Amankwah, Ebenezer Annan, Francis Abu, and Frederick Asare.



He may also grant some of these players their first appearance against the 2023 AFCON finalists.

"I believe they are very self-assured. They exhibit fearlessness on the field and what impresses me is their seamless adaptation during training. They have seamlessly blended into the team," he stated.



"I observe them engaging in conversations, enjoying themselves, which I believe is a positive sign both on and off the field, as they have been warmly received by the more experienced players."



He aims for a successful start in his second tenure with the Black Stars, taking over from Chris Hughton after a disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.