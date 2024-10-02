New UEFA Champions League format explained: Everything you need to know about expanded 2024/25 competition

The UEFA Champions League is undergoing fairly major changes for the 2024/25 season

In the previous season, Real Madrid secured their 15th title, defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final, marking a notable conclusion to an era for Europe's top club competition.



Beginning this season, the tournament's early stages will see substantial changes. The traditional group phase will be replaced by a 'league phase,' featuring an expanded list of clubs and an increase in the number of matches for each team.

UEFA believes these modifications will enhance the excitement of the competition, allowing for more frequent matchups between prominent clubs.



