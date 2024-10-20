Sports

New York Yankees reach first World Series since 2009

Screenshot 20241020 105251.png Juan Soto's decisive play sent the New York Yankees to the World Series for the first time in 15yrs

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

The New York Yankees secured their spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009 by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the final of their best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

In game five, the Yankees triumphed 5-2, highlighted by Juan Soto's three-run homer off Cleveland's Hunter Gaddis in the 10th inning.

Earlier, Giancarlo Stanton had tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

