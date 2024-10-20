New York Yankees reach first World Series since 2009

Juan Soto's decisive play sent the New York Yankees to the World Series for the first time in 15yrs

Source: BBC

The New York Yankees secured their spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009 by defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the final of their best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

In game five, the Yankees triumphed 5-2, highlighted by Juan Soto's three-run homer off Cleveland's Hunter Gaddis in the 10th inning.

Earlier, Giancarlo Stanton had tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning.



