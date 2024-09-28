New Zealand beat Australia in Rugby Championship

Beauden Barrett (left) started his first Rugby Championship game at fly-half this campaign

Source: BBC

New Zealand concluded their Rugby Championship season on a positive note, securing a solid 33-13 win against a significantly improved Australia in Wellington.

The Wallabies made a strong start, with flanker Fraser McReight scoring the first try following prolonged pressure.

In response, the All Blacks, who had not triumphed in Wellington since 2018, answered back with tries from their back three: Sevu Reece, Will Jordan, and Caleb Clarke.



