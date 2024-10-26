New Zealand clinch historic Test series win in India

New Zealand have inflicted a first home Test series defeat on India since 2012

Source: BBC

New Zealand achieved a landmark first Test series victory in India, securing a 113-run win in the second Test, which concluded the hosts' 12-year unbeaten streak.

This success in Pune grants the Black Caps a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series, effectively ending India's impressive run of 18 consecutive home series victories since England, led by Alastair Cook, claimed a notable 2-1 win in December 2012.

After New Zealand was dismissed for 255 on the third morning, India faced a target of 359 to preserve their esteemed unbeaten home record.



