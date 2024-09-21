Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

New Zealand survive late scare to beat Australia in thriller

New Zealand Have Not Lost The Bledisloe Cup Since 2002.png New Zealand have not lost the Bledisloe Cup since 2002

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

New Zealand managed to fend off a late surge from Australia, winning 31-28 in the Rugby Championship held in Sydney, thus securing the Bledisloe Cup.

The All Blacks established a 14-point advantage by halftime but struggled in the second half, scoring only a penalty and losing two players to the sin-bin.

Despite late tries from Hunter Paisami and Tom Wright that brought Australia close to a stunning win, New Zealand ultimately maintained their lead.

Read full article

Source: BBC