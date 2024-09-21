New Zealand survive late scare to beat Australia in thriller

New Zealand have not lost the Bledisloe Cup since 2002

Source: BBC

New Zealand managed to fend off a late surge from Australia, winning 31-28 in the Rugby Championship held in Sydney, thus securing the Bledisloe Cup.

The All Blacks established a 14-point advantage by halftime but struggled in the second half, scoring only a penalty and losing two players to the sin-bin.

Despite late tries from Hunter Paisami and Tom Wright that brought Australia close to a stunning win, New Zealand ultimately maintained their lead.



