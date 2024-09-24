New goalkeeper signing at Barcelona may not arrive as number one

Barcelona look set to move for a goalkeeper in the coming days

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is poised to pursue a goalkeeper soon, especially after another serious injury to captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

This situation has led some to speculate that Hansi Flick lacks confidence in Inaki Pena, who stepped in for the German during the recent match. However, this may not reflect the club's true stance.



According to Matteo Moretto from Football España, Barcelona still has complete trust in Pena.

While they are exploring options in the transfer market and contemplating the type of player they wish to acquire, a final decision on whether to make a signing has not yet been reached. They expect to make this determination within the next week.



