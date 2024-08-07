Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

New recruits not ready for season - Nsoatreman FC coach Yaw Preko

Yaw Preko322 Yaw Preko

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yaw Preko, the head coach of Nsoatreman FC, has provided an update regarding the preparedness of the club's newly signed players as the new season approaches.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live