Newcastle United lead race to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in January - Reports

Antoine Semenyo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Newcastle United is at the forefront of efforts to acquire Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, facing competition from other Premier League teams.

The Ghanaian international has made an impressive start to the season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the initial seven matches of the Premier League.

His outstanding performance has naturally drawn the attention of several clubs, with Newcastle, Liverpool, and Tottenham all reported to be interested in Semenyo.



