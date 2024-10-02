Newcastle beat Wimbledon in EFL Cup to set up Chelsea tie

Newcastle's Fabian Schar scored his second goal of the season against AFC Wimbledon

Source: BBC

Newcastle secured their spot in the Carabao Cup's last 16 with a straightforward win against AFC Wimbledon, courtesy of a penalty converted by Fabian Schar.

The Magpies received the penalty just before half-time during the rescheduled third-round match at St James' Park, following a foul on Miguel Almiron by Joe Pigott.

After a prolonged discussion with his assistant, referee Darren Bond awarded the penalty, which Schar confidently placed past the visiting goalkeeper, Owen Goodman.



