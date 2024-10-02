Sports

Newcastle beat Wimbledon in EFL Cup to set up Chelsea tie

Newcastle's Fabian Schar Scored His Second Goal Of The Season Against AFC Wimbledon.png Newcastle's Fabian Schar scored his second goal of the season against AFC Wimbledon

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Newcastle secured their spot in the Carabao Cup's last 16 with a straightforward win against AFC Wimbledon, courtesy of a penalty converted by Fabian Schar.

The Magpies received the penalty just before half-time during the rescheduled third-round match at St James' Park, following a foul on Miguel Almiron by Joe Pigott.

After a prolonged discussion with his assistant, referee Darren Bond awarded the penalty, which Schar confidently placed past the visiting goalkeeper, Owen Goodman.

