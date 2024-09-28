Sports

Newcastle come from behind to draw with Man City

Manchester City's Jack Grealish Takes On Newcastle's Kieran Tripper.png Manchester City's Jack Grealish takes on Newcastle's Kieran Tripper

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Anthony Gordon's penalty in the second half secured a draw for Newcastle against Manchester City at St James' Park.

City took the lead in the 35th minute when defender Josko Gvardiol scored following a clever setup from Jack Grealish.

Despite Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis performing admirably in Rodri's absence—who is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury—City faltered during Newcastle's strongest phase shortly after halftime.

