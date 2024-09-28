Newcastle come from behind to draw with Man City

Manchester City's Jack Grealish takes on Newcastle's Kieran Tripper

Source: BBC

Anthony Gordon's penalty in the second half secured a draw for Newcastle against Manchester City at St James' Park.

City took the lead in the 35th minute when defender Josko Gvardiol scored following a clever setup from Jack Grealish.

Despite Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis performing admirably in Rodri's absence—who is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury—City faltered during Newcastle's strongest phase shortly after halftime.



