Newcastle miss chance to go top with defeat at Fulham

Raul Jimenez (centre) has scored two goals in his past two Premier League games for Fulham

Source: BBC

Newcastle United failed to capitalize on the chance to ascend to the top of the Premier League, as Fulham halted their unbeaten streak with a determined display.

Fulham struck first when Raul Jimenez executed a quick turn and shot that slipped past Newcastle's goalkeeper Nick Pope, just 44 seconds after Joelinton's goal was disallowed for offside.

Emile Smith Rowe, a summer acquisition, enhanced his impressive debut season with the Cottagers by scoring the second goal following a well-coordinated team play.



