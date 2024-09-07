Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Newey commits to £30m-a-year Aston Martin deal

Adrian Newey Is Set To Join Aston Martin In 2025.png Adrian Newey is set to join Aston Martin in 2025

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Renowned Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey is set to join Aston Martin next year. According to a source from Aston Martin, Newey has committed to a long-term agreement with the team, reportedly a five-year contract that could reach £30 million annually, including bonuses.

Renowned Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey is set to join Aston Martin next year. According to a source from Aston Martin, Newey has committed to a long-term agreement with the team, reportedly a five-year contract that could reach £30 million annually, including bonuses. The official announcement will take place at a press conference at Aston Martin's F1 headquarters in Silverstone on Tuesday.



Read full article

Source: BBC