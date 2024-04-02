Newmont hosts intercommunity football gala in Akyem

Yaw Tano football team secures gold at the end of the tournament

Newmont organized the Ghana History Month football gala for its host communities at the Akyem operation in the Eastern Region this year.

This annual event allows members of the ten host communities to come together and celebrate Ghana’s rich history through sports, fostering collaboration and partnership.



The football gala saw the participation of traditional authorities, youth groups, community members, employees, contractors of Akyem Mine, district sports agencies, and security agencies. The event took place at Amanfrom Park, a sporting facility funded by Newmont for its resettlement community.



During his opening speech, Charles Bissue, the General Manager of Newmont’s Akyem Mine, highlighted the importance of the football gala in strengthening the relationship between the Mine and the communities.



Mr. Bissue reiterated Newmont's commitment to transparent and respectful stakeholder engagement with host communities, emphasizing the significance of regular sporting activities for physical and mental well-being, as well as fostering collaboration between the communities and Newmont.



The participating teams included Adausena, Yaw Tano, Afosu, New Abirem, Old Abirem, Yayaaso, Hweakwae, Ntronang, Adjenua, and Mamanso.

The Yaw Tano team emerged victorious in a highly competitive final match against the Afosu team. They were awarded a trophy and a cash prize for their outstanding performance. Afosu and Yayaaso secured the second and third positions respectively, receiving cash prizes as well.



Emmanuel Appiah from Yaw Tano was named the best player of the competition, while Desmond Aglago Snr, also from Yaw Tano, received the best goalkeeper award. Yayaaso was recognized as the best fair play team, promoting healthy competition, mutual respect, and positive sportsmanship.



The football gala games, which commenced in 2006, were put on hold during the COVID pandemic and recommenced in 2022.



To uphold its value of inclusivity, Newmont hosts the male edition in March and the female edition in September annually. This initiative continues to play a crucial role in the company's dedication to enhancing its partnership and rapport with the host communities.