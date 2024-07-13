Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Next Black Stars captain must prepare for the debate that will emerge – Andre Ayew

AL RAYYAN, QATAR NOVEMBER 28: Andre Ayew Of Ghana Andre Dede Ayew

Sat, 13 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

During a sports psychology lecture at the University of Ghana, Andre Ayew, the captain of Ghana, emphasized that there will always be discussions whenever a new captain is chosen for the Black Stars.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live