Nico Williams focused on Athletic Bilbao after Barcelona transfer saga

Nico Williams, the Ghanaian star from Athletic Bilbao, was rumored to be making a summer transfer to Barcelona, with President Joan Laporta indicating the club was ready to activate his €58 million release clause. However, the deal did not go through, and during Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in August, Williams faced jeers from the home fans.

Despite the transfer rumors, Williams has reaffirmed his dedication to Bilbao. He expressed his contentment with staying at the club, stating, "I’m not thinking about that now. The fans are very happy that I am staying here and I am very happy to be here. Bilbao is my home, I want to continue enjoying it and the truth is that I am very happy."



Williams emphasized his clarity of purpose, aiming to elevate Athletic Bilbao in both Spain and Europe, particularly looking forward to the excitement surrounding the final at San Mames.

Currently, after a preseason marred by injuries, he has contributed one goal and one assist in nine appearances this season.