Nico Williams focused on Athletic Bilbao after Barcelona transfer saga

Nico And Inaki Williams 22 Nico Williams (left) and Inaki Williams

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nico Williams, the Ghanaian star from Athletic Bilbao, was rumored to be making a summer transfer to Barcelona, with President Joan Laporta indicating the club was ready to activate his €58 million release clause. However, the deal did not go through, and during Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in August, Williams faced jeers from the home fans.

