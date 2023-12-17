Nico Williams named man of the match in Athletic Bilbao's win against Atletico Madrid

Nico Williams

Nico Williams emerged as the shining star in Athletic Bilbao's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday afternoon in La Liga.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian winger not only secured the coveted title of Man of the Match but also etched his name into the game's narrative with a stellar performance at the San Mames.



The clash, anticipated with bated breath given the historical head-to-head record of Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid, saw a surprising turn of events. Before this encounter, Atletico Madrid held a commanding lead with 19 victories compared to Athletic Club's seven wins, and four draws scattered in between.



From the kickoff, it was evident that Athletic Bilbao, with Nico Williams in the forefront, had a different agenda. Williams, a Spanish-born Ghanaian prodigy, exhibited a masterclass on the pitch, demonstrating his prowess over the 90 minutes of play. His contribution was not limited to the scoreboard, as he showcased a multifaceted skill set—three shots, two chances created, a won penalty, an impressive 80 percent successful dribble rate, and two crucial recoveries.

The pivotal moment arrived in the 51st minute when Gorka Guruzeta, capitalizing on a set-piece orchestrated by Ander Herrera, found the net with a precise right-footed shot from close range, opening the scoring for Bilbao. However, it was Nico Williams who truly stole the spotlight, sealing the fate of the match in the 64th minute with a clinical left-footed shot from the right side of the box. The goal was crafted with finesse, courtesy of a well-timed through ball from Íñigo Lekue.



The 2-0 triumph not only solidified Athletic Bilbao's position but also showcased Nico Williams' remarkable form this season. With 14 appearances, three goals, and five assists in La Liga, Williams has become an integral force in Bilbao's pursuit of success.