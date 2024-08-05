Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Nico Williams not interested in Paris Saint Germain move

Nico Williams76421 Nico Williams

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nico Williams, the Spain international of Ghanaian heritage, has reportedly declined an opportunity to join the prestigious French club Paris Saint Germain.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live