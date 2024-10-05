Nico Williams tight-lipped on possible Athletic Club departure in 2025

Nico Williams was one of the most talked about players in the world

Source: Football-espana

Nico Williams emerged as one of the most prominent players globally during the summer.

Following an impressive performance at Euro 2024 with the Spanish national team, the 21-year-old attracted significant interest from both Barcelona and various Premier League clubs. Ultimately, he chose to remain with Athletic Club.

The speculation surrounding Williams has already begun for the 2025 season. In an interview with Diario AS, he expressed that his focus is solely on the current season with Athletic.



