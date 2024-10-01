Nigeria called rising Spain star about international call-up this summer

Samu Omorodion

Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid transferred Samu Omorodion to Porto this summer, partly to support their significant investment in more versatile players like Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez. The 20-year-old has made a strong impression in Portugal so far.

Omorodion has scored five goals in just 298 minutes for Porto and has already secured a starting position over Danny Namaso.

Atletico will be pleased that Porto acquired only 50% of his rights for €15 million, with an option to buy an additional 30% for €10 million within the next two years. At the very least, Atletico will retain 20% of any future transfer fee.



