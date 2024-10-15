Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Nigeria set to boycott Afcon 2025 qualifier in Libya

Super Eagles Fy7TEKTXgAQn1BG Super Eagles of Nigeria

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, is reportedly planning to boycott their upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifier against Libya. This decision follows a troubling ordeal at a Libyan airport where the team was stranded for over 12 hours.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live