Nigeria set to boycott Afcon 2025 qualifier in Libya

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, is reportedly planning to boycott their upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifier against Libya. This decision follows a troubling ordeal at a Libyan airport where the team was stranded for over 12 hours.

Their flight was unexpectedly diverted from Benghazi to Al Abraq, and the players were left without basic amenities such as food, Wi-Fi, or proper sleeping arrangements.



Team captain William Troost-Ekong called the situation “disgraceful” and an intentional attempt at “mind games” by the Libyan authorities.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has since lodged a formal complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), citing safety concerns and psychological trauma. Despite CAF’s push for the match to proceed, Nigeria maintains that they are unfit to play under such conditions.



The situation has led to increased diplomatic tensions, and the fate of the match remains uncertain