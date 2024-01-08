Nigeria thrash Dubai local club 12-0 in friendly ahead of AFCON 2023

Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria played an unofficial friendly match on Sunday and cruised to a heavy 12-0 victory.

The African giants are in Dubai preparing for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In the friendly against the unnamed Dubai local club, attacker Ademola Lookman scored four goals.



Starman Victor Osimhen put on a fine show in the friendly and scored two goals in the big win.



There was a brace for Moses Simon while the Dubai local club also conceded two own goals.

Spain-based striker Sadiq Umar got his name on the scoresheet while veteran Ahmed Musa also equalised.



Nigeria will look to wrap up preparations for the 2023 AFCON in the next few days before travelling to Ivory Coast for the tournament.



At the tournament, Nigeria will compete with Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Equatorial Guinea in Group A.