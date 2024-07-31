Nigerian Sprinter Favour Ofili excluded from Olympic 100m due to administrative errors

Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili expressed her frustration on Tuesday, revealing that she will not compete in the 100-meter race at the ongoing Paris Olympics due to administrative lapses by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC).

Ofili, an alumna of Louisiana State University's Track and Field program, called for accountability from those responsible and expressed doubt about the reliability of both organizations.



She shared her disappointment on social media, stating, "I have worked for four years for this opportunity, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter me." Despite qualifying for the event, officials did not register her, mirroring a similar incident from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ofili, however, secured her place in the 200m event at Paris 2024. The accomplished athlete is a Commonwealth Games silver medalist and an African Games champion, with previous rankings of 13th in 200m and 23rd in 100m.



