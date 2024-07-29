Nigerian boxer fails drugs test at Olympics

Cynthia Ogunsemilore (right) won a bronze medal competing for Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Source: BBC

Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore has been provisionally suspended from the Paris 2024 Olympics after failing a drugs test.

The 22-year-old, who won gold at the African Games and bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic and masking agent.



The International Testing Agency collected the out-of-competition sample on July 25. Ogunsemilore can appeal, but a decision won't come in time for her Olympic debut fight on Monday.

This marks Nigeria's second successive Olympics with doping suspensions, following sprinter Blessing Okagbare's 11-year ban in Tokyo. Allegations of non-compliance with WADA regulations against Nigeria's anti-doping agency are ongoing.



Read full article