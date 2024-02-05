Nii Lante Vanderpuye accuses GFA officials of fostering nepotism

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the former Youth and Sports Minister, has accused the leaders of Ghana's football administration of fostering nepotism and prioritising personal interests, pointing to these issues as significant contributors to the country's football decline.

Vanderpuye's remarks follow Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the Black Stars failed to secure a single victory, leading to their premature exit from the tournament for the second consecutive time.



During an interview on TV3, the former minister openly criticised the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He stated, "People are only interested in players they are managing. In Ghana, we have individuals in football administration at the national level who also involve themselves in the management of the national teams and operate their individual football academies."