Nine players Medeama transferred to Sirens in Malta to return home

The nine players that Medeama transferred to Sirens FC in Malta

Nine players that Medeama transferred to Sirens FC in Malta are expected to return to the Ghana Premier League side at the end of the season due to an alleged crisis, Saharafootball.net reports.

The partnership between the Ghana champions and the Malta Premier League club has encountered difficulties for unspecified reasons.



Midfielders Kwasi Donsu and Prosper Owusu Boakye, as well as forwards Charles Agyemang, Frank Boateng, Joshua Agyemang, Bismark Asare, and defenders Daniel Opoku and Moro Muktar, all made the move to the Maltese side in August 2023.



Winger Akadom Mohammed Hafiz completes the list of players who departed from the Tarkwa-based side for Europe.

Kwasi Donsu, Frank Boateng, and Joshua Agyemang signed a one-year loan deal, while the remaining six players have committed to a permanent contract.



Sahara Football's report indicates that several players are owed four months' worth of salaries, and some have been barred from training with the first-team squad.