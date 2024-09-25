Sports

Nkunku hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Barrow

Christopher Nkunku Performed His Iconic Balloon Celebration Against Barrow At Stamford Bridge.png Christopher Nkunku performed his iconic balloon celebration against Barrow at Stamford Bridge

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Christopher Nkunku netted a hat-trick, leading Chelsea to a dominant victory over League Two side Barrow in the Carabao Cup, advancing them to the fourth round at Stamford Bridge.

He started the scoring early in the eighth minute with a composed finish following a well-placed chipped pass from Joao Felix.

Nkunku quickly followed up with his second goal, skillfully redirecting Malo Gusto's low cross into the net. A free-kick from Felix then struck the post and deflected off Barrow's goalkeeper Paul Farman, extending Chelsea's lead to 3-0 by halftime.

Source: BBC