Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

No guarantees for league success, says Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford

Bashiru Hayford 4.jpeg Bashir Hayford

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bashir Hayford, the head coach of Heart of Lions, has advised caution regarding expectations for success in the league, highlighting that the team's achievements will largely rely on the resources available to him.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live