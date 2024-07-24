'No problems' when Fernandez joins Chelsea tour

Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea for a British record £107m from Benfica in 2023

Source: BBC

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is confident there will be "no problems" when midfielder Enzo Fernandez joins the squad on their US pre-season tour, despite ongoing disciplinary proceedings over alleged racism.

Fernandez, 23, was accused by the French Football Federation of singing a "racist and discriminatory" chant after Argentina won the Copa America.



Although FIFA has launched an investigation and Fernandez has apologized, Maresca believes the situation is resolved and expects no issues within the squad.

Captain Reece James also expressed readiness to address any concerns, emphasizing the need for internal conversations and hopes for moving forward.



