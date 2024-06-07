No space for complacency as Ghana prepares to battle CAR in Monday's must win game

Menu ›
Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
In a thrilling match, Ghana's Black Stars secured a crucial victory against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
After falling behind in the first half due to a defensive error, Ghana made a remarkable comeback.
They equalized in the second half through a well-executed cross from Salis Abdul Samed and ultimately sealed the win with a late goal from substitute Jordan Ayew in stoppage time.
This victory reignited Ghana's hopes in the qualifiers and showcased their determination and resilience on the field.
