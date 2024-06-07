Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

No space for complacency as Ghana prepares to battle CAR in Monday's must win game

Black Stars 33345 Black Stars team

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

In a thrilling match, Ghana's Black Stars secured a crucial victory against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After falling behind in the first half due to a defensive error, Ghana made a remarkable comeback.

They equalized in the second half through a well-executed cross from Salis Abdul Samed and ultimately sealed the win with a late goal from substitute Jordan Ayew in stoppage time.

This victory reignited Ghana's hopes in the qualifiers and showcased their determination and resilience on the field.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet