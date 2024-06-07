No space for complacency as Ghana prepares to battle CAR in Monday's must win game

Black Stars team

Source: Ghanasoccernet

In a thrilling match, Ghana's Black Stars secured a crucial victory against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After falling behind in the first half due to a defensive error, Ghana made a remarkable comeback.



They equalized in the second half through a well-executed cross from Salis Abdul Samed and ultimately sealed the win with a late goal from substitute Jordan Ayew in stoppage time.

This victory reignited Ghana's hopes in the qualifiers and showcased their determination and resilience on the field.



