Nora Hauptle Confident of Overturning First-leg Deficit Against Zambia

Nora Hauptle

Nora Hauptle, the coach of the Black Queens, has expressed confidence in her team's ability to overturn a first-leg deficit against Zambia in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat in the initial encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Racheal Kundananji scoring the lone goal.



Hauptle emphasised the positive aspects of the team's performance in Accra and believes they can cause an upset in Ndola during the second leg on February 28. Despite the loss, she pointed out that the statistics were in their favor, and the team deserved a better outcome.



"We lost the game 1:0 in Accra but we had a good performance on the pitch. When you look at the statistics, they were all on our side, and we deserved that. I think that’s how football goes sometimes. We left Accra Friday night to Zambia and arrived here early," said Hauptle.

The Swiss trainer acknowledged the warm reception in Zambia and the friendly people, expressing excitement about the prospect of playing in a packed stadium. Hauptle outlined their plans for the upcoming match, emphasising the need to stabilise the game, score goals, and execute their strategies effectively.



The return leg will take place at the Levy Nwanawasa Sports Stadium in Ndola at 4pm today.