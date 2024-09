Lando Norris has lost the lead on the first lap on the previous five occasions

Source: BBC

Lando Norris secured pole position ahead of title contender Max Verstappen in an intense qualifying session at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris outpaced Verstappen by 0.203 seconds, while Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished in third and fourth, respectively.

The session concluded with a one-lap shootout following a crash by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, which halted the proceedings.



Read full article