Norris sets pace as Verstappen has 'difficult' day

McLaren's Lando Norris trails leader Max Verstappen by 59 points in the drivers' championship

Source: BBC

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris experienced different outcomes during Friday's practice session at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris led the pack in his McLaren, finishing just 0.058 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while Verstappen, the championship leader, struggled to find pace, ending the session in 15th place, 1.294 seconds behind Norris.

As Norris aims to reduce his 59-point gap to Verstappen this weekend, he expressed satisfaction with his car's performance, while Verstappen described his day as challenging.



