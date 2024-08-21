Nottingham Forest in talks to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal

Nottingham Forest is currently in pursuit of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, as reported by Sky Sports.

Discussions between the two clubs are ongoing; however, a discrepancy in valuation poses a challenge. Arsenal is believed to be asking for more than £30 million for the 24-year-old forward, yet there is a sense of optimism that an agreement may still be achievable.



Nketiah, who has three years remaining on his contract, is keen to obtain more regular first-team opportunities. His recent omission from the squad in Arsenal’s victory over Wolves has intensified speculation regarding his future. Nottingham Forest is not alone in their interest, as Crystal Palace is also vying for his signature, while Bournemouth had previously considered Nketiah before choosing to pursue Evanilson instead.

In addition to Nketiah, Nottingham Forest is also monitoring Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez as part of their strategy to enhance their attacking lineup.



Nketiah, who developed through Arsenal’s academy, has been with the club since departing Chelsea’s youth system. He made his Premier League debut in 2019, scoring against Burnley. As per Transfermarkt, his current market value is estimated at €30 million.